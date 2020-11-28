Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.