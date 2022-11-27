Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance for rain sticks around for the morning hours, but it looks like it should move out by the second half of the day. If any showers po…
There will be a break from the rain today. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s.
Clouds will blanket the area today, which means the temperatures will be cooler. Highs will only warm into the mid 50s. Winds will be from the…
Today we will start in the 30s and warm into the 60s by the afternoon. Mostly clear skies are expected with light winds.
It will be another chilly morning, but the afternoon will be nice! We will see sunny skies once again with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will …
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will …
For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Tulsa tem…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees…
This evening in Tulsa: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in…