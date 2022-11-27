 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

