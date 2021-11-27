 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert