Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!