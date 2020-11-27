Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.