Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

