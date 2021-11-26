 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

