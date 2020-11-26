Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.