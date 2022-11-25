 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

