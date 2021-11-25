Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
