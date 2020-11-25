Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.