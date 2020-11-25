 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Local Weather

