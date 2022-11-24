Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.