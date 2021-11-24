Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

It will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.