Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.