Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

