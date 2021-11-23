 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

