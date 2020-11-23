Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 50-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!