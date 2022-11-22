Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.