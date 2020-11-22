Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.