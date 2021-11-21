 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert