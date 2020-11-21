 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

