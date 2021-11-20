Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.