Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Local Weather
