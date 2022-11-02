Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
