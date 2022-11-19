Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.