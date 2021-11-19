Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from THU 9:12 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The f…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see h…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be…
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forec…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should rea…