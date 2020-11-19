 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from 8AM CST THU until 6PM CST THU. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News