Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from 8AM CST THU until 6PM CST THU. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.