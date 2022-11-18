Temperatures will be just above freezing in Tulsa today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
The cold front that passed last Thursday night allowed a strong Arctic air mass to settle over the region. Finally, we are seeing a stretch of colder weather.
Here is your midday update on the potential for winter weather today.
Today will be cloudy, cold with a chance for rain that may transition to snowfall by early evening.
It depends on the snow to liquid equivalent, related to the possibly familiar terms “dry snow” and “wet snow.”
Clouds hang around until mid-morning, then we are left with gradually clearing skies and highs in the mid 40s by the afternoon.
It will be a very cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s all across the area. Clear skies will continue through the afternoon and …
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
It will be a very chilly start with temperatures well into the 20s this morning. However, this afternoon we will be warmer with highs in the m…
It will be a very cold start to the day. Temperatures overnight will have dropped down to near 29 degrees. So, a hard freeze is not expected, …
Mostly sunny and cold start. Clouds will build late in the day as a front approaches. This will bring a chance for a few flurries overnight an…