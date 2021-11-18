Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.