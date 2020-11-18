Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 55-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
