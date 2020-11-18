 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Tulsa, OK

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 55-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News