It will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Tulsa: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. …
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tulsa area will see h…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions a…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. P…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tuls…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be…
Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.