Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

It will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

