Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
