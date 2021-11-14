Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.