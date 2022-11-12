Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today we will see cloudy skies to start, then an increased chance for showers and storms after lunch. Highs will occur in the first half of th…
Tornadoes inflicted massive damage in Idabel and other areas and caused the death of at least one person in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas on Friday evening, according to news reports and social media posts from that region.
Shorter days and less natural light can often lead to a sense of depression.
Some meteorologists tend to favor the change from daylight saving time to standard time because they get the updates on weather models one hour earlier.
Have an umbrella with you this morning, we have a chance for scattered showers for the first half of the day. By mid-morning, the rain should …
Decreasing clouds and warmer-than-average temperatures are expected today. Highs will jump into the low 80s with a south wind at 10-15 mph and…
More clouds move into the area today. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, as well, with highs only reaching near 70 degrees. Winds will be f…
Today will be sunny with highs in the mir 70s. It will feel much like Saturday, but a little warmer. Winds will remain light.
The biggest threat remains gusty winds and hail, but a few spin-up tornadoes are not out of the question.
Much cooler weather is expected today in the wake of last night's cold front. As you wake up, temperatures will be in upper 30s. But we only w…