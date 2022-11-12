Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.