Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

