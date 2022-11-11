 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

