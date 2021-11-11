Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.