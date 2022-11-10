Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.