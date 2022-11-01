 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

