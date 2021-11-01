 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

