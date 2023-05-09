The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's looking like a wet Thursday and Thursday night in the area with multiple rounds of showers and storms expected. Damaging wind, hail, and …
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see hea…