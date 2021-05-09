Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until SUN 12:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.