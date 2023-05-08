The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
