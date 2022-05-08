The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
There is one question I have continually been asked from readers: "Is this the windiest April on record?"
Flooded roads may still be preventing vehicles from being able to travel in some areas of Muskogee. Flood warnings are in effect in the Tulsa area through 3 p.m.
Today more a more active weather pattern returns to the area. Showers and storms will blanket eastern Oklahoma with the potential for a few st…
Today will be a soggy one, so make sure you have your umbrella handy as heavy showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected this morning, …
The largest of them spanned over 21 miles on Wednesday evening from Maud in Pottawatomie County to Seminole in Seminole County. That tornado has been rated EF2.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
It will rain off-and-on again this morning, but will clear this afternoon as the cold front passes. While temperatures will be in the 50s to s…
For a person to see a rainbow, there must be light and there must be a medium: rain drops, or water, from the storm that will change the wavelength of the light from the sun.
After an active Monday night, we will see a quiet day on Tuesday. Skies will gradually clear today and sunshine is expected for the second hal…
Temperatures today will be just a touch warmer. We will see highs climb into the low 80s with lots of sunshine. Winds will be out of the east …