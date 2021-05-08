The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Tulsa, OK
