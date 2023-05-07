Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's looking like a wet Thursday and Thursday night in the area with multiple rounds of showers and storms expected. Damaging wind, hail, and …
It was a remarkable winter in the western United States between heavy snow and rain. Now that things have quieted down, UCLA climate scientist…
Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
When I was given the opportunity to move to Oklahoma as a meteorologist, it was something I couldn’t pass up. In my field of work, this is usu…
It will be a warm day in Tulsa. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies …