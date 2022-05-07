Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.