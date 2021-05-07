 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Tulsa, OK

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

