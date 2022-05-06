Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 4:12 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
