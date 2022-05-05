Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from THU 12:27 AM CDT until THU 4:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Tulsa, OK
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
There is one question I have continually been asked from readers: "Is this the windiest April on record?"
Today more a more active weather pattern returns to the area. Showers and storms will blanket eastern Oklahoma with the potential for a few st…
Today our potential for severe weather remains high, but the probability is still in question. A system will move into the state this afternoo…
There is one unique feature meteorologists will look that help drive major severe weather outbreaks in the state — the dry line. But what is it exactly? That was one question from a reader.
Today will be a soggy one, so make sure you have your umbrella handy as heavy showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected this morning, …
Today will be another nice one as we round out the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected to start the day, with gradually building clouds l…
Showers and storms clear out today as the cold front moves to the southeast and out of Oklahoma. In its wake we are left with gradually cleari…
For a person to see a rainbow, there must be light and there must be a medium: rain drops, or water, from the storm that will change the wavelength of the light from the sun.
After an active Monday night, we will see a quiet day on Tuesday. Skies will gradually clear today and sunshine is expected for the second hal…