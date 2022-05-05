Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from THU 12:27 AM CDT until THU 4:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.