It will be a warm day in Tulsa. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.